42 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak attacker Joseph Esso will fancy a move to Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold SC, a source close to the player has disclosed to Ghanaguardian.com.

The 23-year old talented forward parted ways with the Phobians on Saturday after failing to agree a new deal following the expiration of his contract.

Since the announcement of Esso's exit from Hearts of Oak, there have been several media speculations surrounding his immediate future with many linking him with a move to Asante Kotoko.

But information gathered by our outlet indicates that, the Porcupine Warriors may not succeed in their quest to secure the services of one of Ghana's most valuable asset as the forward will opt for their Regional rivals Ashgold should the miners come calling.

Meanwhile, Ghanaguardian can exclusively confirm that neither Asante Kotoko nor Ashati Gold have formally contacted Esso's handlers regarding a deal although both clubs were keenly following the turn of events when the attacker was a Phobian.

The 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season was cancelled due the coronavirus pandemic and a new season is expected to begin in October this year subject to governmental agreement.

Asante Kotoko and Ashgold however, will be the first Ghanaian topflight clubs to begin the preseason having been selected by the Ghana Football Association to represent the nation in the CAF Champions League and Confederations cup respectively.