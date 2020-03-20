2 hours ago

Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray has renewed their interest Ghanaian super star Bernard Mensah ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Mensah came close to leaving Kayserispor in the January transfer window due to the club's financial struggles but the highly rated attacker had to stay put after interested clubs failed to meet his valuation.

First, it was revealed that Italian Serie A side AS Roma attempted to secure the services of the Ghanaian midfield Maestro but their bit fell short of Keyserispor's valuation.

It was also revealed at the beginning of the season that Turkish outfit Beşiktaş came lose to signing Mensah- a move that was turned down by Keyserispor who were determined to hold to their priced asset.

Bernard Mensah, who was transferred to Kayserispor for 3.6 million Euros from Spanish Laliga club Gatefe was previously dressed in Kasımpaşa.

The 25-year old plays mainly as a central midfielder but can also be deployed as second striker or in the no 10 role.