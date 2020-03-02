1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC have shown interest in former Ghanaian Youth international Kennedy Ashia Nyarko.

The struggling top flight side are currently in embarking on a massive player recruitment exercise as they seek to get their season back on track.

Ghanaguardian can exclusively report that Legon Cities have enquired about the availability of Kennedy Ashia who is currently on the books of Iraqi club Darbandikhan SC.

The 26-year old's contract in Iraq is set to run out in May this year.

The former Liberty Professionals attacking midfielder is well known for his exceptional passing technique and goal scoring abilities.

Ashia was part of the Ghana national U-20 team that won silver at the 2013 African Youth Championships and bronze at the 2013 FIFA U-20 Tournament played in Turkey.