Mega-rich Ghanaian top flight side Legon Cities FC are in talks with Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako over a possible switch when the Ghana transfer window opens next month.

According to sources close to the Legon based side, the talks are going very well and the club are hoping to complete the transfer by the middle of March.

Awako, a former Ghana youth international has been one of the standout players in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

He joined Great Olympics at the beginning of the season after his spending close to five seasons with Congolese club TP Mazembe.

The former Kpando Heart of Lions star is one of many players lined up by Legon Cities, who are looking to get their campaign back on tract after a difficult start.

The Royals are currently sitting 14th on the Ghana league log with 12 points. They next play Techiman Eleven Wonders on Match week 12 of the Ghana premier league this Saturday at the Accra sports stadium.