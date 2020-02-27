2 hours ago

Spanish Laliga side Leganés is in possession of 50% of the transfer rights of highly rated Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu.

The Ream Mallorca player who renewed his contract with the Balearic Islands outfit in July have his current contract run to 2024 with a clause that borders around 45 million euros.

The federative rights, of course, are 100% owned by a Mallorca that announced its contract extension in early summer as a more than relevant movement.

However, Leganes know of such potential and that is why, in addition to maintaining half of their property, they also retain the possibility of presenting an offer for the player in case they want to incorporate him into their ranks.

But option of signing Baba, is now ruled out by Leganés for the short term, although not for the long term.

It is, they insist to the south of the capital, of a young lad (barely 23 years old), with potential and who still has a way to grow.

Baba, a key piece in the vermilion ascent last season and fixed in the plans of Vicente Moreno now in First (he has only lost one of the 18 contested days) he joined the Island when he was a youth from the bottom of a Leganes who never lost track of him or wanted to get rid of 100% of his property.