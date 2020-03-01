2 hours ago

Paralympic Athlete Patrick Yaw Obeng speaking to Akakpo Agodji thrown bombshells at the Associate pastor of Citadel Faith Chapel international over a revelation made on Hot FM by the man of God concerning Black star's faith in the upcoming African Cup of nations to be held in Cameroon.

The man of God revealed that the black stars of Ghana will meet the super eagles of Nigeria in the finals of the 2021 Afcon where Ghana will emerge as winners.

But the 2015 All African games silver winner in registering his displeasure said he doesn't believe in whatsoever the man of God saw in the realms of the spirit, if the nation continues to neglect Para sports, Ghana will never win the AFCON.

"All the focus of the nation is on Black Stars and they have neglected other sports esp we in the Para, if the nation continues to neglect Para sports, Black Stars will never win the AFCON, No prophecy can bring the AFCON.

I want to tell Government they have raised their hopes on the Black Stars for a very long time, It is ok. They should know Black stars will never win the Afcon if they continue to neglect Para sports. Even if it’s left with one last penalty, they still won’t win." he said.

"Government should give equal attention and help promote other sport or Ghana will never win the AFCON, Those pastor who said Black Stars will win Afcon in 2021 doesn’t know what they are saying."

"Whenever the are hungry, they say such things to draw attention to themselves, Orthodox churches pastors will never say such things for fame and attention." he added.