15 minutes ago

Chinese media company StarTimes are set to return as the major broadcast right holder of the Ghana Premier League, Ghanaguardian can exclusively reveal.

It will be recalled that StarTimes signed a 10-year broadcasts deal with the Ghana Football Association three years ago.

But the deal was truncated by the erstwhile Normalization committee of the Ghana Football Association and that necessitated a fresh bidding process.

StarTimes submitted a fresh bid and sources close to the Ghana Football Association indicate that the Chinese firm are in pole position to be the league's major right holder.

However, StarTimes are not the only TV station that will have to rights.

Other Media companies will also have some portions of the rights as the GFA seek to promote the it's products.