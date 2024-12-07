2 hours ago

The Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has appealed to Ghanaians to participate in today's Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Addressing the media after casting his ballot in Walewale this morning, Dr. Bawumia urged everyone to go out and vote and also make the process very peaceful.

"I'm encouraging all Ghanaians to get up and get to the polling Station, que peacefully and exercise their right to vote and let this be a very peaceful election," Dr. Bawumia said.

The NPP Flagbearer voted early morning, and expressed satisfaction at the peaceful process.

"I have come in and I have voted. Both in the presidential and parliamentary election. The process has been smooth, the lines I can see are very orderly and we are expecting a very peaceful election," Dr. Bawumia told the media."

Dr. also expressed confidence that he would win the election, together with NPP's parliamentary candidate, following the work the party has done as well as delivering a compelling message in the campaign.

"I must say by the grace of God, I am very hopeful of winning this election," Dr. Bawumia said.

"I think that we have done a lot of work. We have put out our message to the people and I think that the message has been well received. I believe that by the grace of God when all the ballots are counted the NPP; myself and our parliamentary candidates will emerge victorious in this election."