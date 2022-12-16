2 hours ago

The Ministry of Transport says Ghanaians should expect a reduction in transport fares on Monday, December 19, 2022.

The announcement follows the reduction in fuel prices at some pumps.

Diesel is likely to be sold at GH¢15 per litre in the next pricing window on Friday, December 16, 2022, while the price of petrol is expected to drop further.

The ministry further said it’s negotiating with transport operators to reduce the fares to a margin that will be favourable to passengers and transport operators.

Deputy Transport Minister, Hassan Tampuli, in an interview withsaid, “we understand that the fares will definitely come down. It is the margin of discussion that we are still negotiating. We are waiting for the next pricing window on Friday [December 16, 2022]. So when the new prices are announced, we see the clearest picture and will see the percentage margin for the reduction of fares. We do not have the full picture until the window opens on Friday. Hopefully, by Monday, the general public should see a reduction in transport fares”.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), Godfred Abulbire, assured Ghanaians to hold their breath and expect some reduction soon.

“Once the fuel prices have come down, the fares will be reduced. The reduction is obvious. Fare increment is not in the interest of anybody. Today, what we have discussed is to arrive at the margin for reduction that the general public and operators will equally be satisfied with. So on, Monday, we will conclude on the actual margin,” Mr. Abulbire assured.

A meeting between the Ministry of Transport and transport operators on December 15, 2022, for a reduction in fares ended in a stalemate.

Source: citifmonline