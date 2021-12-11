6 hours ago

Are you looking for a pair of new wireless earphones with high quality sound, super long battery life, impressive active noise cancellation, fast charging, and one that comes with a chic design?

Huawei has exactly what your heart desires –the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones with high quality sound, longest battery life and active noise cancellation.

Listen to your music with high quality sound

Huawei’s earphones are designed for the young, active city dwellers who enjoy listening to their music a bit more than everyone else does.

Speaking of music, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes with a 10mm dynamic driver with well-balanced performance, ensuring sharp sound and high quality no matter the kind of audio.

Rapid charging with long battery life

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i are expertly tuned for music, they subtly balance instrumental and vocal audio frequencies making these pair a great companion for all sorts of music lovers.What is the point of wireless earphones if they cannot be charged swiftly or if their batteries run out of power every now and then?

Another problem avoided with the HUAWE FreeBuds 4i, more charging speeds equals more operational time.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i can offer 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call on a full charge. Together with the charging case, it could achieve up to 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice call.

Moreover, these earphones can provide 4 hours of audio playback with just a quick 10-minutes coffee break charge. Additionally, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i supports fast charging to address any concerns about low battery.

Thanks to its fast-charge and impressive battery life, you no longer need to worry about the battery level when you are out or rush back home just to charge your earphones.

Isolate yourself from unwanted noise

Listening to your favourite tunes when in noisy places could be a challenge, we know. Talking to your superior over the phone when in crowded areas can also be difficult sometimes, thankfully the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i addresses these issues.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i actively cancels out noise to provide you with immersive audio, regardless of where you are.

Moreover, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes with an Awareness mode to stay aware of your surroundings and communicate clearly with those around you without having to take off the earphones.

Your calls are also clear, thanks to the multiple technologies used by the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i including the emission of “inverted soundwave”, supported by two external microphones for accurate sound pickup.

It also comes with a unique anti-wind design, which can effectively improve wind noise cancellation for greater call clarity.

A chic and dapper design

Since you are probably going to be wearing earphones a lot, you do not only need them to provide you with high quality sound but you also need them to be sleek and stylish.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes in three colourways: Ceramic White, Carbon Black and Red.

They are also lightweight, fitting the ear canal and ultimately making them comfortable to wear all-day long.

Source: Huawei