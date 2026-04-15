4 hours ago

John Awuni, President of the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana, has criticised the Publican AI system being deployed at Ghana’s ports, describing it as flawed and unsuitable for the sector.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM, he said the system is having a negative impact on businesses within the food and beverages industry.

Mr Awuni questioned claims by the Ghana Revenue Authority that the system has led to a 46% increase in revenue, warning that such gains could come at a cost to consumers through higher food prices.

“The Publican AI system is hallucinating; you cannot put that thing at the port,” he stated.

He argued that the additional costs imposed at the ports would ultimately be passed on to consumers, leading to increased prices of goods.

Mr Awuni also maintained that corruption is not confined to the ports but is widespread across various sectors of the economy.

“The port is not the only area of corruption; it is riddled across the whole country,” he said.

He cited concerns raised during sittings of the Public Accounts Committee, pointing to alleged cases of financial mismanagement and weak accountability within public institutions.

Additionally, he highlighted inefficiencies at the Electricity Company of Ghana, particularly reported losses in power distribution, as an area where stricter systems could be introduced.

Mr Awuni, however, suggested that if the AI system is indeed effective in boosting revenue and reducing leakages, its application should be expanded beyond the ports to other ministries and government agencies.

“If AI has increased revenue, then it should not be limited to the ports but deployed across all ministries, because the biggest challenge we face as a country is corruption,” he emphasised.