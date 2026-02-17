3 hours ago

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has disclosed that the government is actively considering extradition as a possible route to ensure accountability in the case involving the alleged non-consensual publication of intimate images of young Ghanaian women.

In an interview with BBC, the Minister delivered a firm condemnation of the act, while cautioning the public against turning their anger on the victims.

“Let me condemn the act in no uncertain terms,” she said. “But in doing so, we must be careful not to condemn the victims and end up victimising them all over again.”

“The issue of extradition is one of the many options—indeed one of the key options—that we have on the table,” she stated.

Madam Lartey confirmed that extradition remains a serious option being explored by the government as part of a broader legal strategy.She explained that her Ministry, whose mandate includes the protection of vulnerable persons, is working closely with other state institutions, international partners, and the affected individuals themselves to determine the most appropriate and effective legal pathway.

The Minister stressed that justice in the matter is not limited to criminal accountability alone but must also prioritise the welfare of the victims.

“Justice in this case is bringing the perpetrator to book and also ensuring that we provide the necessary psychosocial support for these young ladies, so they can heal, move forward, and rebuild their lives,” she said.

According to her, outreach efforts are ongoing to identify and support all affected persons, with interventions tailored to each individual’s needs.

Madam Lartey also revealed that investigations are still underway to establish the full scope and accuracy of claims circulating on social media, noting that not all allegations may be factual.

“We will allow the relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to investigate thoroughly, establish the truth, and keep the public informed,” she said. “This is to ensure that we do not end up condemning the very people we are meant to protect.”

The case has ignited nationwide debate around consent, digital exploitation, and the protection of women’s rights, with the government signalling that it will pursue both justice and victim support with equal urgency.