1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Ezekiel Allahdoh delivered another eye-catching performance as Philadelphia Union thrashed Defence Force FC 7-0 on aggregate and 2-0 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie.

‎

‎Having already found the net in a 5-0 first-leg victory, Allahdoh turned provider this time, registering two assists in a dominant display that underlined his growing influence at the American club.

‎

‎Philadelphia Union were relentless from the outset, overwhelming their Trinidadian opponents with pace and precision. Allahdoh’s creativity and composure in the final third played a crucial role as the hosts extended their advantage and completed a comprehensive aggregate triumph.

‎

‎For the Ghanaian forward, the performance marks a dream start to life at his new club. In just two matches in continental competition, he has contributed a goal and two assists, a return that has quickly made him a key figure in the team’s attacking setup.

‎

‎Still at the early stages of his professional journey, Allahdoh’s impact in North America is already drawing attention. If his current form continues, he could soon find himself firmly on the radar of Ghana’s national team selectors.

‎

‎For now, though, the focus remains on club success, and on a young Ghanaian talent making a confident statement on the continental stage.