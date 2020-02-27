2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko coach and newly appointed Aduana Stars gaffer, Paa Kwasi Fabin has downplayed the crisis mode people have plunged his former side Asante Kotoko after their shocking MTN FA Cup round of 64 exit at the hands of lower tier side Asokwa Deportivo.

On Sunday, defending champions of the MTN FA Cup Asante Kotoko were eliminated by lower tier side Asokwa Deportivo by 2-1.

Since the defeat events from the club has seemingly plunged the club into a full crisis mode with the Executive chairman of the club spitting venom on the players and entire coaching team.

"I wonder why people are talking so much, for FA Cup competitions every team is capable of beating any team, so if Kotoko is knocked out of the FA Cup I don't think it's much of news," he told FOX FM.

"Kotoko is not in crisis, they still have the potentials of winning the league, the team leading the league table is just three points adrift of Kotoko, so nothing has happened".

The porcupine warriors currently lie 5th on the league table three points adrift of leaders AshantiGold and will face Bechem United on matcday 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.