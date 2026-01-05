5 hours ago

The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) has raised serious concerns over a sharp decline in operations at the bulk and bagged cargo section of the Tema Port, warning that performance has fallen to its lowest level in over 23 years.

In a statement dated January 5, FABAG said the deterioration contradicts assurances from port management that previous operational challenges had been resolved. The Association noted that its members, who handle a large portion of Ghana’s bulk food and beverage imports, continue to face severe disruptions that are crippling port activities.

According to FABAG, internal reports from the bulk and bagged cargo terminal indicate a dramatic drop in discharge rates, with vessels now offloading about 200 metric tonnes per day down from a previous minimum average of 2,000 metric tonnes per day. This represents a staggering 90 percent decline in operational efficiency.

The Association added that the introduction of a 24-hour shift system has failed to improve operations, citing inadequate staffing, low worker morale, and unresolved labour grievances as major factors undermining productivity.

FABAG also highlighted worsening vessel turnaround times, including prolonged berthing, slow cargo evacuation, and irregular loading and offloading schedules. These delays are causing rising demurrage, storage, and logistics costs, with at least three vessels currently incurring significant demurrage charges that will ultimately affect importers, manufacturers, and consumers.

The Association cautioned against what it described as a growing gap between official statements and operational realities at the port, stressing that downplaying the situation deepens uncertainty and erodes confidence among port users.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of Tema Port, FABAG noted that operational inefficiencies have direct consequences for food security, inflation, industrial competitiveness, and overall economic growth. The Association called for urgent and transparent engagement involving the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, port management, labour unions, key user groups, and independent verification of operational data, including cargo dwell times and vessel turnaround.

FABAG urged swift corrective measures to restore efficiency and reliability at the port, insisting that public assurances must be matched by tangible improvements. The Association reiterated that while it remains open to constructive dialogue, it will continue to speak out whenever operational failures threaten businesses and the welfare of Ghanaian consumers.