2 hours ago

Kotoko's Brazilian import Fabio Gama played his first game for Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their 1-1 drawn game against Medeama on Sunday at the Tarkwa T&A Park in their outstanding Ghana Premier League game.

The 28 year old Brazilian who signed for Kotoko in October 2020 arrived in November but was yet to play a competitive game for the club leading to many questioning why the club will buy a player who is not fit.

He finally came on for Kumasi Asante Kotoko this afternoon in their draw against Medeama when he replaced Godfred Asiamah in the 85th minute.

Kotoko took the lead in the game through Kwame Opoku before the mauves and yellows were awarded a late penalty to pull parity through Abass Mohammed.

It was a brief cameo for the Brazilian but he showed some neat touches with much expected off him in the coming matches as he warms himself into the team and Ghana football.