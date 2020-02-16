1 hour ago

The former AC Milan ace received so many offers but his heart was set on joining Besiktas

Kevin-Prince Boateng's transfer from Fiorentina to Beşiktaş was facilitated by scouts of former coach Abdullah Avcı.

The Ghanaian's name appeared in a list compiled by Avcı 's scout team and it materialised in the January transfer window.

Boateng joined the Black Eagles on a six-month loan deal with the option to buy from Italian side Fiorentina in the just ended winter transfer window.

That was after Sergen Yalçın took over the managerial role of the Turkish giants.

He had requested for a forward liner to be brought to the team.

After Oğuzhan went to Feyenoord, the black and white management put the names found by Abdullah Avcı 's scout team in front of Sergen Yalçın .

However, Yalcin said he would accept if a scorer name came. Upon this, Boateng's name came to the agenda and the transfer ended with the approval of Sergen.

The Ghanaian international had previously played for Barcelon on loan from Serie A side Sassuolo in January 2019, making four appearances at the back end of last season, as Barcelona were crowned Spanish champions.