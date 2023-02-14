1 hour ago

It is beyond doubt that online gambling has become popular in recent years. This is because players can practice their hobby without visiting land-based halls and enjoy their favourite games including roulette, blackjack, poker, slots and more. In the following lines of this article, we will introduce you to a bunch of interesting facts about online gambling in the UK.

There are also online casinos in England without GamStop

The gambling regulatory authorities in England oblige operators to introduce GamStop technology, with which players can self-exclude themselves from all casinos and betting sites. Once you've made an exclusion, you won't be able to use the companies' services for a set period of time. However, this does not appeal to all bettors and they are looking for other alternatives.

Fortunately for casino players, non-GamStop sites are available that will provide them with free play. In the mentioned online platforms, all you have to do is register and start playing. All kinds of slot and table games are at your disposal, and you can also take advantage of interesting promotions. The best part is that there are no restrictions against you at these sites.

Half of the English prefer online gambling

One of the recent surveys on the popularity of gambling in England reported a great interest in online sports betting and casinos. In 2020, there were 24 million gamblers in the UK, with half of them choosing to gamble online. This number includes both sports and lottery bettors, as well as those who like casino games.

Experts claim that online casinos were the most lucrative industry in 2019, during which gambling operators generated profits worth over £3 billion.

Players aged between 30 and 40 like online gambling in the UK

The statistics made show that the age group that bets the most on online gambling in England is between 30 and 40 years old. Adult gamblers gambled every month, the study claimed. The curious thing here is that the number of punters is increasing more each year.

The preferences of this group of bettors lean towards online casinos, but there is just as much interest in online bingo, sports betting and lottery. At the same time, it is necessary to write that among the bettors there are both men and women. In general, everyone is equally interested in gambling.

More and more bettors in England are using smartphones

Final words

The Gambling Commission in England has found that nearly 50% of punters have accessed betting sites and online casinos via smartphones. 25% of punters who access gambling sites are between the ages of 18 and 24. However, this is not strange at all considering the advancement of mobile technology and the conveniences it gives users.These were a few interesting facts about gambling in England. In all likelihood, you didn't know the statistics on interest in gambling until now, so you've come across some reliable information here. Be responsible and sensible about gambling as it carries risks of loss. And now, it's time to bring this post to a close and wish you much success.