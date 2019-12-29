41 minutes ago

The Somey Agbozume-based outfit Weavers FC have appointed the award winning broadcast journalist to invigorate and head their communication team.

National division one side Agbozume Weavers FC have named Wisdom Dovlo popularly know as Torgbui Tekpor as their media officer.

The hardworking Journalist, is an editor and writer for sports time, He holds Diploma in Broadcast Journalism.

The outspoken sports journalist has astronomical experience in Football related issues with his spell at Valued girls football academy as scouting agent in Volta and Oti region.

He also form part of scouting team, that is scouting from volta region for the National U17 team, the Black maidens of Ghana.

His appointment at Agbozume Weavers FC comes after the Ghana Football Association asked all clubs in the country to appoint media officers and own a social media platform as part of the Club Licensing Requirements.

Mr Dovlo currently working with Dzodze-based radio station Crystal Lens Ltd, Fafaa 100.3 FM as the head of sports department.