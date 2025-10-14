3 hours ago

Ghana’s beauty queen, Faith Maria Porter, left an unforgettable mark at the Miss Grand International 2025 National Costume Competition with her awe-inspiring outfit titled “Mother of the Soil – Essence of Ghana.”

Her ensemble was a vibrant tribute to Ghana’s natural richness and cultural legacy, showcasing the nation’s fertility, vegetation, and timeless traditions.

Faith graced the stage in a majestic emerald-green gown symbolizing Ghana’s lush landscapes. The intricate design incorporated motifs of cocoa pods, yams, and Adinkra symbols, representing growth, prosperity, and wisdom — values deeply rooted in Ghanaian identity.

Her gold-embroidered bodice reflected the country’s legacy as the Land of Gold, while multiple layers of brass bangles on her arms portrayed royal authority and the enduring power of the Ashanti heritage.

Crowning her look was a towering floral headdress, carefully crafted from hibiscus, baobab, and cassava leaves, intertwined with Kente fabric and cowries — a perfect blend of nature and artistry.

Faith carried a calabash pouring water, a symbolic gesture representing peace, purity, and the life-giving essence of the Ghanaian soil.

Every step she took embodied the courage of Yaa Asantewaa, the nurturing heart of Mother Earth, and the unbreakable spirit of Ghanaian women.

Her elegant presentation captivated the audience and judges alike, positioning Ghana as a beacon of culture and creativity on the international stage.

Faith Maria Porter’s performance in “Mother of the Soil – Essence of Ghana” was more than a costume display — it was a powerful celebration of Ghana’s beauty, pride, and resilience.