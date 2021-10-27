1 hour ago

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly trading in fake currency.

The two suspects, Kenneth Anarfi, 51 years and Philip Chorkson, 37 years.

According to a statement issued by the police and sighted by DGN Online, the Police on September 22, 2021 received complaint, that two suspects driving a Ford pick-up truck with registration number GE 9217-12 went to a shop at Tuba, a suburb of Accra and purchased electrical cables and other items valued at GHC16,550.00 and paid same in its dollar equivalent of USD 2,600.

However, the dollars was suspected to be fake currency.

The Police initiated a look out for the suspects and on October 22, 2021 at about 2pm, the suspects were intercepted around Tuba and arrested.

Investigation confirmed their identities as the Police unravelled that the true name of suspect Philip Chorkson is Francis Londiz.

Also, a search conducted in their place of abode led to the retrieval of items including, Deep Freezers, Air conditioners, TV Sets, 39 gallons of engine oil, bags of rice, tomatoes paste, electrical cables, 2 laptops, boxes of nails, gas cylinders, fake US dollar notes, new head pans, frozen fish and chicken and other products in large quantities suspected to be proceeds of their fraudulent engagements.

The Police extends an invitation from members of the general public, especially, persons who have fallen victim to such crime, to help identify the suspects and volunteer useful information to reveal the remaining aspects of fraudulent operations, perpetrated by the two suspects.

The information can be channelled through the Weija Divisional Police Command, the Accra Regional Police CID and the Police Public Affairs Unit.