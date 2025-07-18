1 hour ago

The Western Central Regional Police Command has arrested two men for allegedly impersonating officials of the Ghana Gold Board Taskforce and extorting money from gold dealers.

The suspects, Foster Delord (40) and Prince Worvi (38), reportedly posed as taskforce officers and visited several gold dealers under the guise of conducting inspections.

Both men claimed to be former military personnel.

Following a complaint from one of their victims, police launched an operation that led to their arrest.

Items retrieved from the suspects included a pair of handcuffs, pepper spray, an electric shocker, uniforms, and GHS 500 in cash.

The duo was arraigned before the Tarkwa Circuit Court and has been remanded into police custody as investigations continue.

In a statement, the police urged the public—especially those in the gold trade—to demand proper identification from anyone claiming to represent government agencies and to report suspicious activity promptly.

The Command reiterated its commitment to rooting out fraudulent activities and ensuring the safety of legitimate businesses in the mining sector.