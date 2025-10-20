1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 32-year-old man, Akoto Nelson, for allegedly impersonating a police officer during Shatta Wale’s concert at the Black Star Square in Accra.

According to police reports, Nelson was apprehended by officers from the National Operations Directorate (NOD) Surveillance Unit) on Sunday, October 19, 2025, after being spotted wearing a police uniform with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and acting suspiciously.

Upon interrogation, he confessed to not being a police officer, explaining that he disguised himself to gain free entry to the concert because he could not afford the gate fee.

Further investigations revealed that the uniform belonged to a deceased Chief Inspector, identified as Gyasi, from whom Nelson obtained it in 2022.

A search at his residence in Taifa-Ashaiman led to the discovery of a toy pistol, pepper spray, two mobile phones, a cutter knife, voter ID, birth certificate, and other items, which were seized as exhibits.

Police say Nelson works as a security guard and messenger at a private firm and remains in custody, pending arraignment in court.