The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 32-year-old man, Akoto Nelson, for impersonating a police officer during a major public event at the Black Star Square in Accra.

The arrest was made by the Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Directorate (NOD) on Sunday, October 19, 2025, during a musical concert that attracted thousands of attendees.

According to police sources, the suspect was spotted wearing a full police uniform with the rank insignia of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

His behavior, however, raised suspicion among officers deployed to the venue for security duties.

When questioned, Akoto confessed that he was not a police officer, prompting his immediate arrest.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Nelson had impersonated a senior police officer to gain free access to the event after claiming he could not afford the entry fee.

In his caution statement, he admitted that the police uniform and other accoutrements he wore belonged to a deceased Chief Inspector identified as Gyasi, from whom he allegedly acquired the items in 2022.

A search conducted at the suspect’s residence in Taifa-Ashaiman uncovered a range of items believed to have been used in his impersonation activities.

The police retrieved one toy P99 pistol, one pepper spray, two ZTE mini handsets, one pepper spray pouch, one ZTE charger, one Xinfa cutter knife, several complimentary cards, a voter ID bearing the name Akoto Nelson Elikem, and a birth certificate with the name Nelson Akoto.

These items have been retained as exhibits to aid investigations.

Police intelligence further revealed that Akoto is employed as a security guard and a messenger at a private company in Accra.

The Police suspect that he may have used the fake police identity on multiple occasions to gain access to restricted areas or deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspect is currently in police custody and assisting with further investigations.