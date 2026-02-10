7 hours ago

A bizarre incident at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra has left many Ghanaians stunned after a man who allegedly posed as a Ghana Armed Forces officer for several years was arrested while visiting his girlfriend at the facility.

The arrest took place on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, when hospital security personnel grew suspicious of the man, who had arrived in full military uniform and claimed to be a serving officer.

According to sources, red flags were raised after he failed to give clear answers to routine questions about his unit, posting, and commanding officer.

Security officials swiftly detained him and handed the case over to the police for further investigations. Preliminary information suggests the suspect had successfully maintained the false identity for years, freely interacting with civilians and presenting himself as a legitimate military officer.

The incident has triggered serious concern among security analysts, as impersonation of military personnel poses significant risks. Under Ghana’s Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), impersonating a public officer is a criminal offence and carries severe penalties.

Online, however, the story has taken on a life of its own. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions ranging from disbelief to outright amusement. One widely shared post joked, “Seven years in uniform, zero days in the army,” while another quipped, “This man deserves an award for method acting.”

Beyond the humour, many users expressed alarm at how the impersonation went undetected for so long. Some warned that such deception could easily be exploited for criminal activities or unauthorized access to sensitive locations.

“Imagine if he used the uniform to commit a crime or gain access to restricted areas. This is not funny at all,” one commenter wrote.

Others speculated on the suspect’s motives, suggesting everything from a deep admiration for the military to personal insecurities or a desire for social status.

The 37 Military Hospital, established in 1941, is one of Ghana’s most prominent military medical facilities, serving both armed forces personnel and civilians. Any lapse in security at such a location has naturally raised questions about existing verification and access-control systems.

As of now, authorities have not released the suspect’s name or detailed the exact charges he will face. Investigations are ongoing, and officials are expected to provide further updates in the coming days.

While the episode has entertained many online, security experts caution that impersonating military officers is no laughing matter.

Such acts undermine public confidence in uniformed services and can pose serious national security threats if left unchecked.