The family of Bismark Awatey Kabutey, a 37-year-old man brutally killed by a mob at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region is calling for justice.

The callous incident occurred on July 28, 2024, after a wedding and birthday party.

Bismark, who hailed from Aboa-Lower, a farming community in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, and his friend identified as Junior had attended the wedding in Madina and later joined a birthday party in Teshie.

According to reports, the incident occurred late in the night as Kabutey and his friend, Junior were returning home.

Junior, who witnessed the tragic event, recounted the horrifying details.

“Bismark was drunk so a friend hired a taxi to take us home. On our way, there was some kind of misunderstanding between Bismark and the driver. Suddenly, the driver stopped the car and started shouting, ‘Thief! Thief! Thief!’. Within moments, a crowd gathered, armed with stones, clubs, and other weapons. They didn’t ask us any questions; they just started attacking Bismark.”

Despite Junior’s desperate attempts to explain that they were not thieves but guests at a wedding, the mob ignored his pleas.

“I went on my knees, begging them, but they wouldn’t listen. Some of them even started hitting me. I had no choice but to run for my life through the back of a building,” Junior continued.

Junior was unable to locate Kabutey after escaping the scene. The next day, he received the devastating news that his friend’s lifeless body had been found in Accra and taken to the Police Hospital Mortuary.

A formal report was lodged with the Police at Teshie.

The family of Bismark is now demanding justice, urging the Police to conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to account.

“We are heartbroken and in shock. Our brother went to celebrate with friends and never returned. He was not a thief. We need justice for Bismark,” a family spokesperson said.

Bismark was a goalkeeper but quit after his dream of progressing high could not materialize.

He worked on a farm in the village to take care of his family.