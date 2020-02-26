2 hours ago

A lot of crazy stuff sometimes happens on the football pitch with glaring and obvious decisions going against both teams on the pitch even in the era of VAR.

Fans usually vent their fury at referees for perceived poor officiating and bias towards their team.

They sometimes resort to all manner of means and protest to show their anger towards officiating especially If you are on the wrong side of the decisions.

In the lower league in South Africa a fan descended so low to try and exact vengeance on a referee for perceived poor officiating.

A fan drove their car onto the field in a third division South African league game to reportedly try and run over the referee for what he assumed as a bad call.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20