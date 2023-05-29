2 hours ago

Talent manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod, has strongly refuted claims made by Ghanaian rising star, Fantana, that she is the biggest dancehall artiste in the country.

Fantana’s bold statement, which gained attention after her appearance in the popular Netflix series ‘Young, Famous and African,’ ignited a flurry of discussions among social media users and industry insiders.

Bullgod, known for his outspoken opinions, wasted no time in dismantling Fantana’s assertion, citing her lack of an extensive music catalogue as the primary reason.

According to him, every major artiste should possess a repertoire that Fantana simply does not have, thus disqualifying her from being listed among the top musicians in Ghana.

“I respect her opinion that she thinks she’s the biggest but to me, she is not. If you weigh the matter, she is not. You need a lot of catalogs to do that,” he submitted.

Referencing the achievements and extensive discographies of renowned Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy, BullGod underscored the need for Fantana to back her statements with substantial evidence of her impact in the industry.

“For example, if someone says Ebony is the biggest, bless her memory, there’s work to show for it, if Sarkodie says he is big, there are works to show, likewise, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy because there are works to show. Patapaa had one of the biggest songs in Ghana but he never ended up being a big artiste because he didn’t continue the catalog,” Bullgod explained.

Bullgod acknowledged Fantana’s undeniable talent and beauty but maintained that these attributes alone do not grant her the status of Ghana’s biggest dancehall artiste.

Instead, he suggested that Fantana should focus on building her catalog and putting in the necessary work to prove her capabilities.

“That’s what makes you an artiste and Fantana doesn’t have it. She is talented. She is beautiful. She has everything to be the biggest, maybe she is talking about her future. So, when she comes, she should put in the work,” he said.

Born Francine Koffie on July 3, 1997, Fantana is a Ghanaian-American singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur who was cast as a member of the Netflix Original series, Young, Famous and African,

She gained prominence in 2018 with the release of her popular track, “Back Stabber.” under her erstwhile management, Ruff Town Records.