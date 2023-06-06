2 hours ago

Hon. Kofi Okyere Agyekum, popularly known as Arafat, the Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South Constituency, has visited the students of Osino Presby Technical Senior High School who were involved in an accident on their way home after vacation.

They currently on admission at the St. Joseph Hospital and the Koforidua Central Hospital.

The accident which occurred along the Teacher Mante stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway killed two of the students.

The deceased, Florence Anordjan and Ayeh Ruth reportedly died on the spot after the vehicle they were traveling in, a Nissan Minibus, with registration number GG 2071-21 busted one tire and got somersaulted.

A total of 11 students were injured and rushed to the Regional hospital for treatment but 9 of them have been treated and discharged.

One of the victims who's condition is critical has been transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra for surgery.

Upon hearing the news, MP for the area, Mr. Kofi Okyere Agyekum and some government officials stormed the Regional Hospital to visit the victims.

He donated an undisclosed amount of money to the school authorities to support their medical bills.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital for preservation.

The police has initiated investigations into the cause of the accident.