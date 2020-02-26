27 minutes ago

Highly-rated Left back Fard Ibrahim has signed an improved deal with Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies FC extending his stay at the club to 2021.

The left back graduated to the Senior side from our youth team Cedar Stars Academy in the 2016/17 season.

The Ghana Youth International has been a mainstay in the Inter Allies team since his debut.

He played on loan at Danish Side Vejle boldklub in 2019 but has since return to the club.

Fard Ibrahim has been one of the highest performing players for the Eleven is to One in the ongoing campaign.