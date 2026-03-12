6 hours ago

Cocoa farmers in the Ashanti Region have threatened to stage a massive protest if the government moves ahead with plans to reduce the producer price of cocoa.

The warning was issued by farmers in the Ahafo Ano South East District during an interview with OTEC News on Wednesday. According to them, any further reduction in the cocoa price would severely affect their livelihoods and push many farmers into deeper financial hardship.

The farmers expressed frustration over what they described as years of neglect by both the government and key stakeholders within the cocoa industry. They argued that despite the vital role cocoa farmers play in Ghana’s economy, their concerns are often overlooked when major policy decisions are made.

Their reaction follows claims by the Minority in Parliament suggesting that a reduction in cocoa prices could be considered amid declining cocoa production in parts of the country.

The farmers are therefore urging authorities to maintain the current producer price of GH¢2,485 per 64kg bag of cocoa. They warned that any attempt to lower the price would leave them with no option but to take to the streets in protest.

“We are calling on the government to maintain the current GH¢2,485 price per 64kg bag. Any further reduction will force us onto the streets,” one of the farmers said.

They added that many cocoa farmers are already struggling to cope with the current situation and say another price cut would make conditions even more difficult.