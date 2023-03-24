3 hours ago

In the past few days, social media has witnessed an interesting ‘fashion flaunting competition’ between Ajagurajah and Osebo the Zaraman.

It has been an interesting spectacle of outfits being put together and displayed by these two gentlemen on their respective social media pages.

It all started when Ajagurajah, whose specialty lies in spiritualism suddenly took to social media to contest in a fashion challenge with OsebotheZaraman, a ‘pro’.

In a subtle but interesting competition, they took to social media to flaunt their sense of style and finesse when it comes to fashion.

Osebo, a ‘heavy weight’ in the fashion field, effortlessly stood to the task and Ajagurajah on the other hand, struggled to match up to it.

The spiritualist brought his A-game and flaunted all the crazy outfit styles he could think of.

But just when things had gotten a lot more interesting, Ajagurajah has taken to social media to concede defeat.

“Ladies and gentlemen, loyal supporters, at this juncture, I think the brave thing to do is to cede the Title of Fashion Messiah to my brother Osebothezaraman. We have had a wonderful contest no doubt but we all know my specialty is Spirituality, so I need to leave the fashion business to him. Thank you for all the love. It was great because of you guys,” he wrote on social media.

Osebo who had already taken the contest a notch higher asked Ajagurajah not to give up just yet but the latter responded,

“My clothes are finished.”

However, disappointed netizens, particularly Ajagurajah’s fans are calling on him to rescind his decision and finish the race.

Source: GhanaWeb