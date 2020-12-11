1 hour ago

Goalkeeper and captain for Legon Cities Fatau Dauda was adjudged the man of the match despite his side suffering a one nil defeat against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The Black Stars goalkeeper was in the form of his life as he thwarted a lot of efforts from the Kotoko attack.

As early as the second minute, Kwame Poku could have opened the scores for Kotoko but for the Fatau Dauda in post for the royals.

It did not take long though as Osman Ibrahim scored the opener and what proved to be the winner for Kotoko in the 11th minute after a corner kick.

The goalkeeper could do very little to have saved the situation as he was heavily let down by his defensive who should have done better by clearing the ball.

Hid form not long ago earned him a recall to the Black Stars set up as he kept post in Ghana's one nil loss to Sudan in the 2021 AFCON qualifier in Omdurman.

Dauda has so far kept two clean sheets in five games for Legon Cities who are still searching for their first win of the season.