Veteran Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has disclosed how he made his way into Ghana's squad for the African Cup of Nations in 2008.

The former Ashanti Gold shot-stopper has had a glamorous career between the sticks for both club country.

He is a league winner with AshantiGold SC, and also kept post for Okwahu United before a sojourn abroad saw him play for South African giants Orlando Pirates and Nigeria’s Enyimba FC.

In an interview with Accra based Angel FM, he revealed how he turned from a training horse into the Black Stars goalkeeper for the CAN 2008.

"In 2007 I was the 3rd goalkeeper for Black Meteors but the Black Stars goalkeeper Sammy Adjei needed a training horse so I started training with them."

"I was very privileged to be training with the senior national team."

"I went back to Obuasi and my coaches told me I will be in the provisional list for the Black Stars 2 months later, the provisional was published and I was shortlisted as part of the 5 goalkeepers."

"Some weeks later, Mr. Fianoo called me one night to submit my passport as the team was planning to go to Dubai."

"When we got to Dubai was when I realised I was part of the final squad."

"That is how I joined the Black Stars for CAN 2008" he concluded.