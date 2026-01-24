30 minutes ago

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was on target for Leicester City on Saturday, but his goal proved insufficient as the Foxes slipped to a 2–1 defeat against Oxford United in the Championship.

The 20-year-old opened Leicester’s account with a well-taken finish, continuing a season that has seen him grow in confidence and influence in the final third. His strike briefly raised hopes of a positive result for the former Premier League champions.

Oxford United, however, held on to their lead with resilience and intensity, with two goals to secure all three points in front of their away supporters. Leicester struggled to find the equalizer but Oxford United pressed aggressively and capitalised on key moments.

Despite the loss, Fatawu’s performance was a bright spot for Leicester, with the Ghana international once again showing his attacking threat and composure under pressure.

For Leicester, the defeat is a setback in their push for promotion, while Oxford’s victory provides a timely boost as they continue to battle for momentum in a competitive Championship season.