1 day ago

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continued his impressive run in Europe, scoring a crucial goal as Leicester City defeated Swansea City 3–1 on Saturday to climb to third in the Championship table.

The left-footed Ghanaian winger showcased his trademark agility and power, weaving past defenders before unleashing a thunderous strike into the net — his third goal in nine appearances this season.

Leicester's Jordan James opened the scoring with a curled effort in the 14th minute as his goal kept the Foxes strong going into the end of first half until Adam Idah equalised for the Swans from the spot in the 70th minute.

Then came the Ghanaian star, Fatawu, who restored Leicester’s lead with a solo effort in the 77th minute, a finessed curler as his trademark move to retain dominance for the Foxes. Jannik Vestergaard sealed the win with a header in the 85th minute for the Foxes as the win against Swansea marked their fourth win of the campaign.

Fatawu’s goal came after a clever assist from James, and his ability to cut inside and finish with power continues to make him one of Leicester’s most dangerous outlets.

Fatawu has been named in Ghana’s squad for the final round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers:



October 8: Ghana vs Central African Republic (Stade d’Honneur de Meknes, Morocco)



October 12: Ghana vs Comoros (Accra Sports Stadium)

With his club form peaking, Fatawu could be a key weapon for Otto Addo as the Black Stars chase a fifth World Cup appearance.