1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku has emerged as the second player with the highest number of successful one-on-one encounters in the Championship, showcasing his exceptional talent with an impressive tally of 399 instances.

Issahaku closely follows his teammate Stephy Mavididi, who leads the chart with an outstanding count of 447 individual duels won, underscoring the winger's remarkable ability to navigate past opponents with finesse.

According to Sky Sports data, Sunderland's Jack Clarke trails closely in third place, boasting 372 successful one-on-one encounters, while Hull City's Jaden Philogene secures the fourth spot with 324 such victories.

Leeds United's Dan James rounds off the top five with 209 successful one-on-one battles.

Issahaku's prowess on the pitch was instrumental in Leicester City's triumphant Championship campaign, where he showcased remarkable agility and quick decision-making abilities.

The Ghanaian winger contributed significantly to Leicester's success, notably scoring six spectacular goals from the wing position, including a memorable hat-trick in the resounding 5-0 victory against Southampton.

Moreover, Issahaku played a pivotal role as a provider, registering an impressive 13 assists throughout the season, further solidifying his indispensable presence within the team.

His stellar contributions played a vital role as Leicester City clinched the top spot in the Championship, securing promotion to the prestigious Premier League, where Issahaku's talent is set to shine on an even bigger stage.