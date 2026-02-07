2 hours ago

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continued his impressive season for Leicester City with a well-taken goal, even as the Foxes slipped to a 2–1 defeat away to Birmingham City.

The Ghanaian winger struck in the 21st minute to cancel out an early opener from compatriot Ibrahim Osman, showing composure and sharp movement to restore parity after Birmingham had taken a third-minute lead.

It was Fatawu’s seventh goal of the campaign and another reminder of his growing influence in Leicester’s attack. The 20-year-old has now been directly involved in 14 goals this season, scoring seven and providing seven assists across all competitions.

Although Leicester were unable to turn his contribution into a positive result, Fatawu’s consistency continues to stand out, underlining his importance to the Foxes as they navigate a demanding campaign.