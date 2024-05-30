2 hours ago

Despite initial reports suggesting otherwise, Mr. Jacob Kofi Ampomah, the man whose vehicle was struck by LilWin's car on the tragic day of the accident, clarified that his son was actually seated in the back seat, not the front.

Previously, critics, including LilWin’s Public Relations Officer, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, and broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo, had condemned the father for allegedly allowing his son to occupy the front seat, which violates safety regulations.

Expressing their views, they emphasized that the father shared responsibility for the accident and urged against rushing to blame LilWin alone.

Nana Yaa Brefo questioned the wisdom of seating a three-year-old in the front, stressing the need to avoid premature judgment.

She urged caution and pointed out that it's illegal to have a child in the front seat according to Ghanaian laws.

However, Mr. Ampomah refuted these assertions, affirming that his son was seated in the back.

Recounting the events of that fateful day, he explained that the crash's impact propelled his son from the back to the front of the vehicle.

“My son was seated in the back seat when the accident happened. When the accident happened, it threw him from the back to the front. I saw him lying in front of me,” he detailed in an interview with Pure TV.

Background

Three-year-old Nana Yaw died in a car crash involving Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin.

LilWin was said to have been driving at high speed and crashed into the vehicle that had little Nana Yaw and his father, Mr. Jacob Kofi Ampomah.

Nana Yaw and his father were rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where the little boy passed away.