1 hour ago

The father of the late Ketasco NSMQ star, James Lutterodt, who passed away on Monday, has spoken out about his relentless efforts to save his son’s life.

According to his family, James succumbed to a brief illness yesterday morning at a specialized hospital in Tema.

His father, Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, says he noticed something was wrong with his son when he came home on vacation in April 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Citi News, Philip said, “As a father, it hasn’t been easy. I noticed something was wrong with him when he came on vacation in April [2023]. I promptly started attending to his health concerns, and we conducted numerous tests to determine the cause of his illness until he passed away yesterday morning.”

Mr. Lutterodt also mentioned that James had shared certain information about incidents at the University of Ghana, but they have decided to withhold those details for the time being.

Despite their loss, the family expressed gratitude to God for everything.

A close family friend, Boaz Ayitah, told Citi News that James had plans to study abroad after receiving admission offers from several international universities before his untimely demise.

When Citi News visited the Lutterodt family in Ashaiman, we found only a few people preparing the house to receive visitors.

James Lutterodt gained national and international recognition as a member of the NSMQ team representing Keta Senior High Technical School in 2021. Their outstanding performance was lauded by many for challenging the perennial winners.

The family strongly denies the authenticity of videos circulating on social media, purporting to feature James, stating that nothing of that nature occurred. Instead, they confirmed to Citi News that “he experienced difficulty breathing.”

Since news of his passing broke, social media has been flooded with condolences and tributes, recalling James’s remarkable achievements during the NSMQ over the past two years.

The National Science and Maths Quiz has released a statement expressing their deep sorrow upon hearing the tragic news.

Source: citifmonline