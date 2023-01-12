2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Faustina Adjei Kyeremeh has sealed a transfer move to Turkish side Fenerbahce Women in the winter transfer window.

The 23-year-old midfielder joins the Turkish side from Armenian side FC Hayasa where she shone.

"Welcome to our club. We wish you good luck with our jersey," Fenerbahce wrote on their website.

Faustina joined Hayasa from Immigration Ladies in 2020 and was outstanding, attracting the attention of top clubs such as Fenerbahce.

She has joined her new club for the remainder of the 2022/2023 season and will be handed a contract extension if he should impress at her new club.

Fenerbahce is believed to have made a significant investment in the transfer of the Ghanaian player and she is expected to repay their significant outlay with her performance.