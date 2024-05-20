8 hours ago

Danish club FC Nordsjaelland has penned a heartfelt farewell to Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman, who is set to join English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old agreed to the move during the winter transfer window but remained in Denmark to complete the season with the Wild Tigers.

Ahead of their final game of the season against Midtjylland, FC Nordsjaelland praised Osman's rapid development from the Right to Dream Academy to a prominent figure in European football.

"Osman is another player who has come from our fantastic academy work and only needed a few U19 games to jump straight into the Superliga and be decisive pretty much from day one.

Here, just over 50 games later, he has become a big profile in the team and in the 3F Super League - and ready to go to the world's biggest league after the season," the club stated on their official website.

The club highlighted Osman's dedication and continuous development, acknowledging the significant contributions from coaches and staff at both FC Nordsjaelland and the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

"Huge credit to Osman himself and the many coaches and other staff both in FCN and Right to Dream in Ghana who have contributed to his fantastic development.

He has continued to deliver after he already got his Premier League switch in place this winter. He has been motivated, dedicated and has constantly continued his development.

He is a player people come to the stadium to see – not least because of his spectacular goals and actions. It has been a great pleasure to have him at FCN, and we look forward to following him on his journey."

Osman is one of four players departing the club at the end of the current campaign, leaving behind a legacy of exciting performances and memorable moments.

As he embarks on his new adventure in the Premier League, the club and its fans wish him all the best in his future endeavors.