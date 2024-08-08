1 hour ago

Moldovan Super Liga champions FC Petrocub Hincesti have unveiled the signing of three promising young players from Ghana and Senegal, supported by the groundbreaking fan platform Nordensa.

This innovative platform allows football fans to discover and financially support emerging talent through its app.

The newly signed players include Gilbert Narh (20) and Manuel Nana Agyemang (22), both centre-backs from Ghana, and Boubacar Diallo (22), a central midfielder from Senegal.

These players were identified by Nordensa’s team of scouts, with their trial expenses covered by supporters through the platform.

Nordensa, known for its use of advanced technology and data analysis to identify emerging football talent, offers fans the opportunity to support a player's trial contract for 30 euros or more.

In return, supporters receive a percentage of the player’s income and access to exclusive perks.

The platform gained prominence last year by facilitating the signing of Joseph Iyendjock, the world’s first fan-backed footballer, to a European club.

This model gives football enthusiasts a unique stake in the sport's future stars.

Petrocub Hincesti, based in Hîncești (33 km southwest of the Moldovan capital, Chișinău), has recently celebrated its first Super Liga title. The club is currently competing in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

Nordensa, a Romanian startup headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, has expanded its operations across Europe and formed partnerships with numerous clubs, including Burnley FC, Standard de Liège, Real Zaragoza, Kawasaki Frontale, Flyeralarm Admira, Dinamo București, FK Metta, and HNK Šibenik, as well as various football academies globally.