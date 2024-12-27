6 hours ago

Ghanaian champions FC Samartex have officially announced Christopher Ennin as their new head coach for the ongoing 2024/25 season.

While the details of his contract remain undisclosed, the club expressed their excitement in a statement on their official Facebook page, stating, "Chris is our man. We are delighted to confirm that Christopher Ennin has agreed to become the club’s new Head Coach."

Ennin replaces Nurudeen Amadu, who recently stepped down after leading the Timber Giants to their first-ever Ghana Premier League title last season.

The experienced coach brings a wealth of expertise, having previously worked with Berekum Chelsea and being linked to a potential move to Hearts of Oak earlier this year, though the deal did not materialize.

Before taking up the role at Samartex, Ennin was head coach of Moneni Pirates in the Premier League of Eswatini, a position he left recently to return to Ghana and fill the vacancy at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

FC Samartex have struggled to maintain their championship-winning form this season, leaving their title defense in jeopardy.

The team currently sits in 10th place on the league table with 17 points from 14 matches, trailing the top spot by 13 points. The club will be looking to Ennin to inspire a resurgence and guide them back into contention.