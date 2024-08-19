3 hours ago

Ghanaian champions FC Samartex have returned home with a significant achievement after their impressive 1-0 away win against Victoria United of Cameroon in the first leg of the CAF Champions League qualifier.

The match, held on Sunday at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, saw FC Samartex secure a crucial edge thanks to a powerful second-half header from Emmanuel Mamah.

His goal, delivered off a corner kick, provided the Timber Giants with a vital advantage heading into the return leg.

Expressing their pride and optimism, FC Samartex posted on social media: “From Samreboi, the community renowned for its dense forests in Ghana, to the indomitable country of Cameroon.

A battle fiercely fought to blossom magnificently, making our debut appearance a meaningful one. We are finally in Ghana not only with pride but with a firm belief in ourselves that, no matter what the return leg promises to be, we shall overcome it to progress to the next stage of the CAF Champions League competition.”

Despite intense pressure from both teams in the latter stages, FC Samartex’s defense stood firm, ensuring they held on to their narrow lead.

The decisive second leg is scheduled for August 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium, where FC Samartex will aim to build on their first-leg advantage and advance to the next phase of the CAF Champions League.