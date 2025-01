5 hours ago

FC Samartex 1996 secured a significant 1-0 victory against Aduana FC in their match day 16 Premier League clash at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Solomon Agyei's decisive strike in the 75th minute sealed the win for Christopher Enning's side, earning them an essential three points on the road.

The defending champions now occupy 8th position on the league table, while Aduana FC's struggles continue as they sit in 13th place with 17 points.