1 hour ago

FC Samartex head coach Nurudeen Amadu described his team's goalless draw against Dreams FC as a fair result, despite the numerical advantage they had in the closing stages of the match.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions were held to a 0-0 draw in their 2024/25 season opener at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dreams FC played the last 20 minutes with ten men after Collins Boah was sent off in the 70th minute following a second yellow card.

Reflecting on the match, Amadu expressed his belief that his side could have taken better advantage of the situation but ultimately felt that the draw was a just result.

"Numerical advantage does not mean that you win the game," Amadu stated post-match. "I would say it's a fair reflection.

We should have done better as a team in terms of our attacking play and utilizing our chances."

Amadu acknowledged that FC Samartex created more opportunities but struggled with their finishing.

"We did have some decent chances, but our finishing was poor. That is what we need to be working on," he noted.

The team will now turn their attention to their upcoming CAF Champions League fixture against Raja Casablanca, scheduled for Sunday, September 15, at the Accra Sports Stadium.