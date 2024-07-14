4 hours ago

FC Samartex has extended goalkeeper Kofi Baah's contract for another year following his standout performance in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Baah, who achieved 14 clean sheets in 28 matches, was instrumental in FC Samartex's historic campaign, culminating in their first-ever Premier League title under head coach Nurudeen Amadu.

Expressing his delight, Baah stated, "I am pleased to continue my journey with FC Samartex 1996 until 2026. Positive discussions with the management reassured me that this club is where I can develop my career and contribute to the team's ambitions."

FC Samartex is now gearing up for their inaugural appearance in the CAF Champions League. The team is set to face Cameroon's Victoria United FC in the preliminary round.

The Timber Giants will play the first-leg match in Limbe, Cameroon, before hosting the return fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The preliminary round, scheduled for August, promises an exciting start for Samartex. The winner will advance to face either ASGNN of Niger or Morocco's Raja Club Athletic in the second round in September.

Samartex aims to make a mark in their debut Champions League campaign and views the upcoming matches as an opportunity to showcase their prowess on the continental stage.