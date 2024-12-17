1 hour ago

FC Samartex have officially parted ways with head coach Nurudeen Amadu following a mutual agreement, just 13 matches into the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The experienced Ghanaian coach, who joined the club in July 2023, led the Timber Giants to a historic Ghana Premier League title in the 2023/24 campaign.

However, the club’s performance this season has fallen short of expectations.

Samartex have endured a difficult start, suffering three consecutive league defeats and exiting the MTN FA Cup after a 2-0 loss to rivals Bibiani GoldStars SC.

Additionally, their debut CAF Champions League campaign ended early with elimination in the preliminary round at the hands of Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.

Assistant coach Henry Wellington will assume interim managerial duties as the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Currently positioned 10th on the league table with 17 points, FC Samartex will aim to bounce back when they face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in their Matchday 14 fixture this weekend.