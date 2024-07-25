3 hours ago

On Wednesday, July 24, FC Samartex, the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League champions, proudly presented their league trophy to the leadership of Parliament.

The Timber Giants, under the guidance of head coach Nurudeen Amadu, celebrated their historic triumph with a formal visit to Ghana's legislative body.

The delegation was led by Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, the Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, along with Club President Dr. Richard Duah Nsenkyire and Hon. Eric Afful, the Member of Parliament for Wassa Amenfi West.

The visit also included key officials from the club, such as General Manager Edmund Ackah and Business Development Manager Paul Kwasi Anyaba.

During the presentation, Dr. Nsenkyire donated replica jerseys and other club paraphernalia to Parliament's leadership.

The team expressed their gratitude and pride for the opportunity to showcase their trophy and receive recognition from Ghana's legislative leaders.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, extended his congratulations to FC Samartex on behalf of all Members of Parliament.

He praised the team's exceptional achievement and assured them of his full support as they prepare for their upcoming campaign in the CAF Champions League.

FC Samartex, currently undergoing pre-season training in the Eastern Region, is set to face Cameroonian side Victoria United in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The first leg will take place on August 16 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, with the return leg scheduled for August 23 at the Accra Sports Stadium.